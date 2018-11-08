Amtrak Ridership Up in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY - Amtrak ridership in Missouri is on the rise. According to the state transportation department, more than 192,000 passengers rode Amtrak in the state during the last fiscal year, which ended on June 30. That's despite flooding in July 2011 that forced Amtrak to suspend some trips.

According to MODOT, the number of Amtrak customers has gone up 74 percent from 2007 to 2012.

"I think the cost of gasoline has gone up so much and it's really a little less expensive to ride the train to St. Louis or Kansas City than it would be to drive," Amtrak volunteer Ginny Engelbrecht.

Engelbrecht says she thinks more people ride the train because they have gotten more timely over the years. She says the Jefferson City station also provides free overnight parking, which draws customers.

Amtrak will resume its regular Missouri River Runner schedule tomorrow. Track work on the Union Pacific line between Jefferson City and Pleasant Hill had forced Amtrack to change the train schedule last July.

