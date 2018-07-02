Amtrak's Missouri River Runner Could See Possible Delays

WARRENSBURG - Union Pacific is repairing a section of rail line Saturday that could cause possible delays in Amtrak's Missouri River Runner train service this weekend.

The section of rail line being repaired is located east of Warrensburg, Mo. MoDOT said flash flooding earlier this week caused the damage to the rail line.

MoDOT said the trains are operational while the repairs take place, but significant delays are possible for people traveling on the Missouri River Runner.

The Missouri River Runner serves Kansas City, Independence, Lee's Summit, Warrensburg, Sedalia, Jefferson City, Hermann, Washington, Kirkwood and St. Louis.

For up-to-date information on departure and arrival times, check Amtrak.com or call 1-800-USA-RAIL.