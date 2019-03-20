Amtrak suspends services between Kansas City and St. Louis

OMAHA - Amtrak service between Kansas City and St. Louis has been temporarily suspended due to increase freight train traffic on Amtrak's Union Pacific route.

Historic flooding the midwest lead to an increased amount of freight trains traveling across the route. With increased amounts of freight trains, Amtrak has to suspend its passenger trains.

Amtrak says charter buses will cover the Union Pacific route from Kansas City to St. Louis and stop at all stations as close to the train schedules as possible, however delays are expected.

Anyone planning travel should allow extra time to get to the station and get to their destination.