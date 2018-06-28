Amtrak Train Derails near Hermann

AP-MO--TrainDerailment 02-22 0146 AP-MO--Train Derailment Amtrak train derails near Hermann, no injuries MORRISON, Mo. (AP) -- An Amtrak passenger train derailed this morning on its trip from St. Louis to Kansas City. Amtrak officials say none of the passengers or crew was injured when one of the cars slid off the track at about 10:30 this morning in Morrison. Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari (mag-lee-ARE'-ee) says the train was bound for Kansas City from St. Louis when the wheels of the first car lost contact with the rail east of Jefferson City, outside Hermann. The train was terminated and Amtrak says about two dozen passengers were taken by bus to Kansas City and their other destinations along the way. No word on why one of the train's three cars left the track. Amtrak and Union Pacific Railroad will conduct an investigation. (KSDK-TV) (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-02-22-06 1356EST