Amtrak train stop opens in southeastern Missouri town

ARCADIA (AP) — There's a new Amtrak train stop in Arcadia.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports a stop in the small southeastern Missouri town opened this past week.

The train depot was built in 1941 and has since been renovated. It also serves as a museum.

It's been close to 50 years since a passenger rail service went through the area.

A little more than 600 people live in Arcadia, a town that relies heavily on tourism to nearby Johnson's Shut-Ins, Elephant Rocks and Taum Sauk Mountain state parks.

Arcadia leaders say they hope the stop will attract more tourism and spur the economy.

The stop is along Amtrak's Texas Eagle line, which connects cities including Chicago, St. Louis and Ft. Worth, Texas.