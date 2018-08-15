Amtrak train stop opens in southeastern Missouri town
ARCADIA (AP) — There's a new Amtrak train stop in Arcadia.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports a stop in the small southeastern Missouri town opened this past week.
The train depot was built in 1941 and has since been renovated. It also serves as a museum.
It's been close to 50 years since a passenger rail service went through the area.
A little more than 600 people live in Arcadia, a town that relies heavily on tourism to nearby Johnson's Shut-Ins, Elephant Rocks and Taum Sauk Mountain state parks.
Arcadia leaders say they hope the stop will attract more tourism and spur the economy.
The stop is along Amtrak's Texas Eagle line, which connects cities including Chicago, St. Louis and Ft. Worth, Texas.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Assistant Police Chief John Gordon says the police department will be beefing up patrols in downtown Columbia this... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY - Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer announced he is conceding the race for the Republican nomination for the governorship.... More >>
in
JOPLIN (AP) — A Missouri organizer for a medical marijuana initiative is suing to remove two other related initiatives from... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU researchers say they've hit a "milestone" in developing a cancer treatment that could be more effective than... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Voters will now be able to decide whether or not they approve of a gas tax increase,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A judge ruled against Traveler Indemnity Company in a lawsuit stemming from Ryan Ferguson's wrongful prosecution and conviction... More >>
in
(CNN) -- The Indiana woman who lost nine members of her family in a duck boat sinking last month in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A new state law on temporary license permits is just two weeks away from being enforced. The... More >>
in
VERSAILLES - The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said a man died from a gunshot wound on Sunday, and Versailles police... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - With school starting today for Columbia Public Schools students, some construction projects are finished while others are just... More >>
in
Jefferson City - One person was injured in a car crash on the Missouri River Bridge on Tuesday. The... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - An Osage County judge ruled in favor of Missouri Secretary of State Jay Aschroft on Tuesday in... More >>
in
BEVIER - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Macon County. The man whom a... More >>
in
MEXICO - Authorities responded to several small fires along railroad tracks running through town on Monday. Norfolk Southern Railroad... More >>
in
TAOS, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on 11 children found living in a filthy, makeshift compound in New Mexico (all... More >>
in
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska is preparing to carry out its first execution since 1997 on Tuesday in a bewildering... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill says she supports measures on Missouri's November ballot to increase the state's... More >>
in
AUDRAIN COUNTY - A man who found a dog "hopping" along Highway 54 with his legs and muzzle taped says... More >>
in