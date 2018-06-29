Amtrak Train Strikes Truck Near St. Louis

KIRKWOOD (AP) - No injuries were reported but Amtrak service was interrupted after a passenger train struck a tractor-trailer west of St. Louis.

KMOX radio reports the collision happened in Kirkwood a few minutes after the westbound train left downtown St. Louis around 4 p.m. Tuesday. Kirkwood is the first stop on Amtrak's afternoon Missouri River Runner route between St. Louis and Kansas City.

An Amtrak spokesperson told KMOX there was no significant damage to the train. Crews worked quickly to remove the semi so that the train could resume its trip.

It wasn't clear why the rig was on the tracks. Aerial footage showed the front of the train struck the rig's trailer.