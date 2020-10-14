WATCH: Amy Coney Barrett back on Capitol Hill for senators' final questions
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett returns to Capitol Hill for a third day of confirmation hearings by the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Senators are digging deeper into the conservative judge's outlook on abortion, health care and a potentially disputed presidential election.
The conservative judge has been giving hours of testimony, but few specifics. Democrats are running out of time to stop Republicans from ensuring President Donald Trump's nominee is quickly confirmed.
Wednesday's session is set to be Barrett's last. Underscoring the Republicans' confidence, Sen. Lindsey Graham set an initial committee vote on the nomination for Thursday, the last day of hearings.
Watch the hearings live here, starting at 8 a.m.:
