An Alert System for Schools

The Missouri School Board association and Governor Matt Blunt have announced the creation of a new school alert system.



Right now there are no quick and direct lines of communication between the state and local school officials. The new alert system provides a way for the state to notify schools in the event of an emergency.



Rock Bridge High School teacher Austin Reed knows how to handle himself in a school emergency.



"You just have to act calm yourself," said Austin Reed, a teacher at Rock Bridge High School. "You just always have to do what's in the best interest of the students."



The Missouri Alert Network will provide a new way to get the message about emergencies to schools throughout the state. The system would kick in when there's a natural disaster, a terrorist threat, or an incident of school violence.



"They'll be able to find out about these things immediately rather than finding out via rumor, or whatever means it might take to reach them," said Brent Ghan, MSBA Spokesman.



Schools can receive emergency alerts through e-mail, text message, or voice mail.



School officials say the new system provides a sense of reassurance.



The Columbia Public School system already has a local alert system in place.



The new network will make it easier for the state to communicate with local officials.