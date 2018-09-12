An American Hero Gets New Smart Home Today

LAKE OZARK - An American hero will get a new home today.

Corporal Todd Nicely will get the keys to a "smart home" in Lake Ozark in a ceremony this morning.

Nicely lost both legs and arms when he stepped on a mine in Afghanistan two years ago.

The house is designed to make it easier for him to live more independently.

The ceremony starts at 11 this morning.