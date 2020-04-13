An Easter to go down in history: All 50 states under disaster declaration

CNN - People around the US are finding creative new ways to celebrate Easter Sunday. It is the first time in history all 50 states are under federal disaster declarations.

President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration Saturday for Wyoming, the final state to get one. It makes federal funds available to supplement state and local efforts to deal with the pandemic.

A state declaration of disaster also focuses the entire state government on the emergency and heightens awareness. Declarations also allow governors to sidestep certain laws and regulations.

According to John Hopkins University, the country has recorded 20,608 deaths and 530,000 cases. In addition to the states, the US Virgin Islands, the Northern Mariana Islands, Washington, DC, Guam and Puerto Rico have also been declared disasters.

Some states are attempting to restrict religious gatherings today. The Justice Department said it will take actions this week and team up with religious institutions in law suits against these state and local government regulations. Here are a few examples of states with restrictions on religious gatherings at this time.