An inside look at alcohol delivery

KANSAS CITY (KSHB/KMCI) - Alcohol delivery is now legal in Kansas City, and 41 Action News got a behind-the-scenes look at the operation.

Alcohol delivery to your home has been legal for a while in Missouri, but a loophole blocked it in Kansas City. In August, the City Council voted to make it legal.

"Liquor delivery is a proven concept in cities like St. Louis. I think that we should be able to do this and help people save some time," said Andy Doohan with Mike's Wine and Spirits in Waldo.

Mike's Wine and Spirits has multiple locations. It partnered with Drizly, an alcohol delivery app.

After a purchase is made on the app, a store employee finds the bottles and then hits the road. When the driver arrives, they meet the customer and scan their driver’s license to ensure they are not underage.

"We feel really good about that process versus having a contracted driver who doesn’t work in the business picking up alcohol and selling to whoever they see fit," said Doohan.

Mike's has done a few test runs this week. Kimberly Fisher is one of the first in KC to use the app.

“It’s super convenient. It is a lot easier than going to the store with a new baby. It is convenient when you are having people over and have it delivered to your house," said Fisher.

The Kansas City Police Department said only liquor stores with valid licenses can make deliveries.

As a new mother, Fisher also wants to make sure teens are not getting alcohol.

"It’s perfect that they scan your ID to make sure things are not fake or anything like that and they are giving something to a person of age," said Fisher.

Drizly hopes to partner with other vendors as well.