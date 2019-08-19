An old funeral service home gains new life as The Atrium

COLUMBIA - An old funeral home is gaining new life as an event center that is set to open Thursday, August 1st.

The Atrium on 10th has been in the works for over two years. Travis Tucker, owner of Bleu Events and partner of the Atrium, said he hopes the building brings something special to Columbia.

"It's a community gathering space that can be used by everyone," said Tucker

Tucker also pointed out the history within the new space. Two of the bars are renovated bars from popular places downtown that are now gone: Lou's Palace and The Bridge. Tucker said he was able to get the bars out of storage and now they are bringing them back for the public to enjoy.

John Ott, the owner of Alley A Realty, said the new space should bring something unique to Columbia.

"We're excited to have a place on the edge of the art district and in the center of downtown that will accommodate that number of people," Ott said. "Were hoping it will benefit other businesses in the downtown area."

Tucker said the space is an open concept. He said this was done by exposing the brick from the old building and using large windows to bring in extra light. The building can hold up to 600 people.

"So what's really unique about this is we've kind of borrowed from what the larger cities use and are doing in St. Louis and Kansas city, a very industrial modern feel so we want to hold on to the elements that are so great, like the bricks from the 1800's."

Tucker described the building as a blank slate for any event so you can create what you really envision.

The building was originally built as a hotel. Since then it has also been a Oldsmobile and Chevrolet car dealership. Ott said the dealership had been there from 1930 to 1950 and from 1950 onward it had been the funeral home.

The first event will be a release party for the Columbia Marketing group on Thursday. Tucker said there will be an official ribbon cutting ceremony sometime in September.