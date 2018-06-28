Analysis: Missouri stance on local minimum wages unclear

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Those for and against Missouri cities setting higher local minimum wages are at odds over whether such ordinances are allowed under current law.

At issue is a 1998 law banning some cities from setting minimum wages higher than the state's. A St. Louis Circuit Court judge later said that statute was unconstitutional, citing procedural concerns.

Businesses opposed to higher local minimum wages and cities interested in hiking up employment benefits disagree as to whether the law still stands.

A bill passed by lawmakers this year would have resolved the issue by banning those ordinances. But Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon vetoed the measure this past week.

University of Missouri-Kansas City law professor Allen Rostron says "uncertainty reins" as a result. He says the matter likely must be decided in court.