Analysis: Missouri Tax Policy Dates to Depression

6 years 2 months 1 week ago Sunday, November 24 2013 Nov 24, 2013 Sunday, November 24, 2013 4:27:00 PM CST November 24, 2013 in News
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The U.S. was in the throes of the Great Depression when Missouri legislators decided to impose a 4 percent tax on personal income over $9,000 as a means of funding state government.

That decision has stood for decades, even as it has become increasingly outdated.

Although Missouri raised its top tax rate to 6 percent in the early 1970s, the top tax bracket has remained fixed at its original Depression-era threshold.

Yet a dollar today - or $9,000 - doesn't carry anywhere near the same buying power that it did when the tax brackets were set in 1931. In fact, Missouri's heftiest income tax rates - once reserved for the well-to-do - now hit people living in poverty.

"In a word, I would describe them as archaic," said state Rep. Paul Curtman, R-Pacific, who wants to index the tax brackets to the annual inflation rate.

The quest to change Missouri's tax brackets has support from both conservative and liberal groups but has remained difficult to accomplish because of the eye-popping cost of catching up with history.

Had Missouri's tax brackets kept pace with inflation, today's top tax rate wouldn't kick in until individuals earned more than $138,283 annually.

Curtman sponsored legislation earlier this year that would have applied the top tax bracket to incomes over $135,900. The bill never made it to the House floor for debate. The reason: it was estimated to reduce taxes by nearly $2.5 billion annually - eliminating about 30 percent of the state's general revenues.

In 2014, Curtman said he plans a more palatable measure that won't attempt to make up for 80 years of inflation in one swoop. His new legislation would keep the $9,000 top tax bracket but start adjusting it annually for inflation.

Almost half the states already adjust their tax brackets for inflation, according to the Tax Foundation, a Washington-based nonprofit group.

But only Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma set their top tax brackets lower than Missouri. Alabama has the lowest threshold - imposing a 5 percent tax on income over $3,000. Seven other states have flat income taxes, meaning all people pay the same rate regardless of income.

Missouri's tax bracket is particularly complex. A 1.5 percent tax is applied to income of less than $1,000. Then there are eight more incrementally increasing tax rates for incomes between $1,000 and $9,000.

Relatively few people may have earned more than $9,000 in 1931. But most Missourians now surpass that, even when accounting for deductions and other offsets allowed on tax forms. Of the 4.14 million taxpayers who filed returns for 2011, 2.29 million paid the top tax rate on income over $9,000, according to figures from the Missouri Department of Revenue.

"We think the thresholds, in general, should be raised," said Jay Hardenbrook, the public policy director for the Missouri Budget Project, a St. Louis-based nonprofit group that analyzes fiscal issues with a special emphasis on how they affect the poor.

But Hardenbrook added: "While we support increasing the brackets, we don't support basically undercutting the entire state budget."

The Missouri Budget Project wants to offset the revenues lost from a tax-bracket adjustment by generating additional revenues elsewhere, such as by eliminating a state income tax deduction for the amount of federal taxes people pay.

Grow Missouri, a political action committee financed by retired investment firm executive Rex Sinquefield, has filed a proposed initiative for the 2014 ballot that would simplify and shift up the tax brackets while reducing the tax rate.

Under its proposed constitutional amendment, a 3 percent tax would be levied on income below $15,000 for individuals or $30,000 for couples. A tax of 4.9 percent would be levied on all income above those thresholds.

"Missouri has a very outdated, convoluted tax table currently," said Grow Missouri treasurer Aaron Willard. "Going to two instead of 10 (brackets) is just more simplified. It's much easier for people to look at and understand."

Willard estimates that the proposed income tax cut could range from several hundred million dollars to more than $1 billion annually.

The proposal would allow legislators to raise the state sales tax to compensate for the lost income tax revenues. But if lawmakers don't do so, the result could be less revenue available for public schools, prisons and other state services.

 

More News

Grid
List

Winter weather brings challenges to those who work outside
Winter weather brings challenges to those who work outside
COLUMBIA- From 70-degree weather Monday to a 30-degree drop on Tuesday and a wintry mix, Coil Construction is working around... More >>
25 minutes ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 1:31:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News

MoDOT warns of snow affecting mid-week travel
MoDOT warns of snow affecting mid-week travel
JEFFERSON CITY –MoDOT warned travelers Tuesday ahead of winter weather causing travel problems. The winter weather system will begin... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 11:28:00 AM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Jefferson City School District announces make-up days
Jefferson City School District announces make-up days
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City School District announced Tuesday when it will make-up its three snow days. Staff... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 11:13:00 AM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Chiefs parade organizers release event information
Chiefs parade organizers release event information
KANSAS CITY - Event organizers for the parade celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory released information Tuesday about... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 10:37:00 AM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Missouri paid more than $24M to settle lawsuits in 2019
Missouri paid more than $24M to settle lawsuits in 2019
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Attorney General’s office says taxpayers spent more than $24 million in 2019 on lawsuits against... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 10:29:00 AM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Iowa's coveted status in doubt following results delay
Iowa's coveted status in doubt following results delay
DES MOINES — Iowa’s coveted position as the first-in-the-nation nominating contest faces its most daunting challenge in decades in light... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 9:51:00 AM CST February 04, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Victims identified in apparent murder-suicide in north Columbia
UPDATE: Victims identified in apparent murder-suicide in north Columbia
COLUMBIA - A Boone County deputy confirmed two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide late Monday. Bobbie Jo... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 8:00:00 AM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper shoots man after chase
Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper shoots man after chase
KANSAS CITY - A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper shot and injured a man Monday following a police pursuit... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, February 03 2020 Feb 3, 2020 Monday, February 03, 2020 11:31:00 PM CST February 03, 2020 in News

Chiefs parade buses line up at Columbia restaurant ahead of victory parade
Chiefs parade buses line up at Columbia restaurant ahead of victory parade
COLUMBIA - Parade buses for the Kansas City Chiefs lined up Monday night by a local bar and grill. ... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, February 03 2020 Feb 3, 2020 Monday, February 03, 2020 10:55:00 PM CST February 03, 2020 in News

Chiefs player celebrates Super Bowl win by paying for pet adoptions
Chiefs player celebrates Super Bowl win by paying for pet adoptions
KANSAS CITY - One Kansas City Chiefs player is celebrating the team's Super Bowl win by paying for the adoptions... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, February 03 2020 Feb 3, 2020 Monday, February 03, 2020 8:54:00 PM CST February 03, 2020 in News

Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Note: This story is a follow-up to our Target 8 investigation about city staff discovering a forgotten fund worth $2.9... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, February 03 2020 Feb 3, 2020 Monday, February 03, 2020 7:40:00 PM CST February 03, 2020 in News

Joseph Elledge granted change in venue for trial
Joseph Elledge granted change in venue for trial
BOONE COUNTY - Joseph Elledge was granted a change in venue before jury selection in Boone County court on Monday.... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, February 03 2020 Feb 3, 2020 Monday, February 03, 2020 5:54:00 PM CST February 03, 2020 in News

STORM MODE: Winter weather on Tuesday and Wednesday to create hazardous travel
STORM MODE: Winter weather on Tuesday and Wednesday to create hazardous travel
MID-MISSOURI - When the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years on Sunday,... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, February 03 2020 Feb 3, 2020 Monday, February 03, 2020 5:46:00 PM CST February 03, 2020 in Weather

Jefferson City Council set to approve airport demolition contract
Jefferson City Council set to approve airport demolition contract
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Council has passed a bill this evening deciding to tear down the Jefferson City Memorial... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, February 03 2020 Feb 3, 2020 Monday, February 03, 2020 5:32:00 PM CST February 03, 2020 in News

UPDATE: One sentenced in connection to March 2018 gunfire incident
UPDATE: One sentenced in connection to March 2018 gunfire incident
COLUMBIA - Damon Thompson was sentenced to 7 years in prison on Monday in connection to an incident in late... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, February 03 2020 Feb 3, 2020 Monday, February 03, 2020 4:40:00 PM CST February 03, 2020 in News

Missouri Black Caucus holds legislative news conference
Missouri Black Caucus holds legislative news conference
JEFFERSON CITY - Members of the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus met Monday morning at the Capitol. The group held a... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, February 03 2020 Feb 3, 2020 Monday, February 03, 2020 3:00:00 PM CST February 03, 2020 in News

City council to take up short-term rentals again
City council to take up short-term rentals again
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council will take up short-term rentals at its Monday meeting following nearly three hours of... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, February 03 2020 Feb 3, 2020 Monday, February 03, 2020 2:55:00 PM CST February 03, 2020 in News

Friends reminisce about Columbia father killed Sunday morning while working
Friends reminisce about Columbia father killed Sunday morning while working
COLUMBIA - A normal Saturday night filled with laughs and dancing suddenly went south when Tershawn Kitchen was shot and... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, February 03 2020 Feb 3, 2020 Monday, February 03, 2020 2:47:00 PM CST February 03, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 35°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 9 active weather alerts
2pm 34°
3pm 34°
4pm 33°
5pm 32°