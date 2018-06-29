Analysis: Mo. Lawmakers Giving Up Some Authority

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Lawmakers criticized Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon's administration this year for not keeping them in the loop when it came to buying a new airplane and setting new policies for drivers' licenses. But that didn't stop the Republican-led Legislature from passing measures that would give the other branches of government power that it once held.

One change would allow Missouri judges to redraw the state's trial court boundaries. Another would let a commission whose members are appointed by the governor change fees paid by businesses to discharge wastewater into rivers and streams.

But the Senate's top Republican says nothing is wrong with giving state departments some flexibility because the Legislature only meets for five months every year.