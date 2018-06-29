Analysis: Mo. Proposal Revamps Business Incentives

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A proposed overhaul of Missouri's business incentives could make it easier for companies to qualify for tax breaks. Some also could qualify for more money, and for a few it could be like winning the lottery, because they could choose between cash upfront or a stream of payments in the coming years. The proposal is called Compete Missouri. It's backed by Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon and passed the Missouri Senate last week on a bipartisan vote. But it faces an uncertain future in the Missouri House as a special legislative session continues this week. That's because Republican House leaders are skeptical about scrapping Missouri's current way of doing things and giving Nixon's administration greater flexibility over the state's business

enticements.