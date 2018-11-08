Analysis: St. Louis Businessmen Flock to Ballot

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Two St. Louis businessmen are launching bids as Republicans for the top Missouri offices on next year's ballot. Dave Spence joined the Missouri governor's race this past week. John Brunner announced last month that he is running for the U.S. Senate. Their candidacies come amid a tumultuous national political climate and a desire by some voters for candidates new to the political arena. Over the past decade, hopefuls for Missouri's top offices have come from the state Legislature, Congress and other statewide elected posts and not from the private sector. Spence and Brunner are new to the campaign trail, but their private enterprise bona fides could prove particularly helpful in campaigns that are likely to be dominated by the economy.