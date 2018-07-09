Ancestry Hunters Gather in Columbia

COLUMBIA (AP) - Ancestry hunters from across Missouri are expected in Columbia this week at the annual meeting of the state genealogical association.

The Missouri State Genealogical Association will hold its 30th annual conference starting Friday at the Holiday Inn Executive Center. The group includes amateur and professional family historians.

Panelists include the executive director of the Columbia-based State Historical Society and an archivist from the Missouri History Museum in St. Louis.

More information can be found online at www.mosga.org .