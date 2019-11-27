Anderson Adds UCM Assistant to Mizzou Staff

COLUMBIA - Missouri Basketball Head Coach Kim Anderson announced on Tuesday a member of his coaching staff at the University of Central Missouri would be joining him at Mizzou. Brad Loos, 35, spent 12 seasons with Anderson at UCM and served as his associate head coach the past five years.

"I am very pleased to add Brad to our coaching staff and know our student-athletes and our fans will enjoy getting to know him, his wife, Jennifer, and their children, Brady, Rhyan and Charli," Anderson said. "Brad was an instrumental part in our recruiting and player development at Central Missouri. He understands how we will build our program's culture and what it takes every day from a player development standpoint to get the maximum out of our young men in practice and in the classroom."

During his 12 seasons at UCM, the Mules had an impressive 274-95 overall record with 116 game wins coming in his final five years including the 2014 NCAA Division II National Championship. He was a part of three NCAA Final Fours, six MIAA regular season championships, four MIAA tournament titles and seven NCAA Tournament appearances.

"I want to thank Coach Anderson, Mike Alden and everyone affiliated with Missouri Basketball for this incredible opportunity," Loos said. "Our family has deep respect for Mizzou and what the program means, not just within the state, but nationally as well. I look forward to working with our student-athletes and our staff and am ready to get to work to help our young men reach their maximum potential."

Loos is the son of current Austin Peay State Basketball Head Coach Dave Loos. He earned his bachelor's degree from Austin Peay in 2002 in Health and Human Performance and received a master's degree from UCM in Sports Administration in 2004. Loos and his wife, Jennifer, have three children, son Brady and daughters Rhyan and Charli.