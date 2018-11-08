Anderson Arrested For Burglaries

TROY (AP) - A St. Louis man wanted for a string of burglaries in several eastern Missouri counties is now behind bars. Thirty-eight-year-old Timothy Anderson was arrested Tuesday by St. Louis police. The arrest was announced yesterday. Anderson is suspected in at least ten residential and commercial burglaries in St. Louis, St. Charles, Pike and Lincoln counties. He was considered armed and dangerous, but was taken into custody without incident during a traffic stop. Last weekend, Anderson allegedly told officers who had contacted him by phone that he would shoot and kill any officer who tried to pull him over or arrest him.