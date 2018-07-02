Anderson earns win 300 as Missouri defeats Vanderbilt

COLUMBIA - Coach Kim Anderson earned victory number 300 for his career when Missouri defeated Vanderbilt 72-52 Saturday.

The victory is the second consecutive at home for the Tigers (7-17, 2-10 SEC). It's also the largest conference win since beating Alabama 68-47 in January of 2014.

The Commodores (12-13, 6-7 SEC) led 44-43 following Redshirt Senior Nolan Cressler's layup with 12:13 left in the second half, but Vanderbilt missed all of its final 12 field goal attempts. Missouri finished the game on a 29-8 run.

Junior Jordan Barnett led all scorers with 23 points off the bench. He also contributed nine rebounds. Sophomores Terrence Phillips, Kevin Puryear and Senior Russell Woods also scored in double figures.

The Missouri defense led the way. Vanderbilt has the SEC's best three point shooting percentage, but the Tigers limited the Commodores to just 21.4 percent shooting from behind the arc. Vanderbilt only shot 25 percent from the field in the second half.

Missouri also outrebounded Vamderbilt 43-25 and scored 21 second chance points compared to Vanderbilt's four.

The win takes the Tigers temporarily out of last place in the SEC standings. LSU plays Saturday night and with a win, Mizzou would be back in last.

"I thought this team was the least focused this team has been in shoot around all year," Anderson said after the win, "but they came out and played."

Mizzou returns to action Wednesday when the Alabama Crimson Tide travel to Columbia. The Crimson Tide defeated the Tigers 68-56 earlier this season in Tuscaloosa.