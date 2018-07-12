Anderson, Missouri Seek Contract Extension

7 years 3 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, March 22 2011 Mar 22, 2011 Tuesday, March 22, 2011 8:01:00 PM CDT March 22, 2011 in Tiger Talk
Source: Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) - Missouri coach Mike Anderson's agent says he is negotiating a new contract with the school amid reports that Arkansas is also interested in hiring the architect of the "Fastest 40 Minutes in Basketball." Jimmy Sexton told Memphis radio station WHBQ-AM Tuesday morning that "we've been in discussion with them for several weeks now."

Sexton is a Memphis resident who also represents several ACC, SEC and NFL coaches. He added that while "nothing is imminent" he expects "some resolution ... in the next few days." Anderson led Missouri to its third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance in his five years in Columbia. He spent 17 years as an Arkansas assistant under Nolan Richardson. Arkansas fired John Pelphrey as its coach on March 13. Pelphrey was 69-59 in four seasons with the Razorbacks.

