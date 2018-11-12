Andrea Fuentes earns SEC Freshman of the Week

COLUMBIA- Mizzou Volleyball redshirt freshman Andrea Fuentes earned SEC Freshman of the Week. The honor is Fuentes fourth weekly SEC award this season.

Fuentes had another strong week as Missouri's setter. She had 11.71 assists per set in wins against Auburn and Georgia this past week.

In the past five of the six SEC matches, Fuentes has tallied 40-plus assists. She ranks third in the SEC with 10.40 assists per set.

Mizzou volleyball will play Tennessee (#23) on Wednesday November 14th and Kentucky (#11) on Sunday November 18th.