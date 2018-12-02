Andrews Earns AMC Player of the Week Honor

ST. LOUIS -- Senior Sharron Andrews earned her second AMC Women's Basketball Player of the Week honor of the year on the strength of her performance in William Woods' 56-47 defeat of McKendree University, it was announced by the conference office on Monday. The guard tallied her third double-double of the season and the team's fifth in as many games with 17 points and 10 rebounds against the Bearcats.

In addition to her double-double, Andrews picked up three steals and handed out four assists in the contest, as the Owls moved to 10-4 on the 2011-12 season. The Owls will open conference play on Thursday, with a 5:30 game against Hannibal-LaGrange University opening up a doubleheader with the WWU men's basketball team.

With the nod, Andrews goes into the selection pool for the NAIA Women's Basketball Division I Player of the Week.