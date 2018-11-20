Andrews Named AMC Women's Basketball Player of the Week

6 years 11 months 4 weeks ago Tuesday, November 22 2011 Nov 22, 2011 Tuesday, November 22, 2011 9:10:00 AM CST November 22, 2011 in Basketball
Source: John Roushkolb - Press Release

FULTON, MO -- William Woods University women's basketball player Sharron Andrews was named the AMC Women's Basketball Player of the Week for the week ending November 20. Andrews led the Owls to a 2-0 record last week to pick up the first honor of the season.

Andrews's first career double-double (17 pts, 11 reb.) powered the Owls to a 58-50 win over Avila University, and she led all scorers in WWU's 67-50 win over Baker University with 17 points. The senior is also ranked fifth in NAIA Division I for steals - with 24 - and 36th for assists with 22.

The Owls will return to the court on November 29, visiting College of the Ozarks for a 5:30 P.M. tip.

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 33°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
3am 28°
4am 27°
5am 26°
6am 26°