Andrews Named AMC Women's Basketball Player of the Week

FULTON, MO -- William Woods University women's basketball player Sharron Andrews was named the AMC Women's Basketball Player of the Week for the week ending November 20. Andrews led the Owls to a 2-0 record last week to pick up the first honor of the season.

Andrews's first career double-double (17 pts, 11 reb.) powered the Owls to a 58-50 win over Avila University, and she led all scorers in WWU's 67-50 win over Baker University with 17 points. The senior is also ranked fifth in NAIA Division I for steals - with 24 - and 36th for assists with 22.

The Owls will return to the court on November 29, visiting College of the Ozarks for a 5:30 P.M. tip.