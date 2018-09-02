Anemia Walk Raises Money for Research

Robin Grapa and her mother Patty Laatsch started walking two months ago in Delaware.

The pair arrived in Jefferson City Tuesday evening and are currently walking through mid-Missouri on the Katy Trail averaging about 20 miles a day. Robin Grapa was diagnosed with aplastic anemia in 1997.

Aplasitic anemia occurs when the bone marrow stops making enough blood forming stem cells.

She and her mother are walking the 5,000 mile journey in order to raise money for medical research and education.

Their determination and dedication keep them walking through snowstorms on the east coast and a rainy allergy season in the Midwest. Grapa and her mother plan to finish in seashore, California in mid-October. They do have goal of reaching $1 million for medical research.