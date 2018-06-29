Aneurysm Causes Van to Crash into Restaurant

By: The Associated Press

KENNETT (AP) - An aneurysm is blamed for an accident in southeast Missouri in which a van crashed into a restaurant.

KFVS-TV reports that the accident happened Saturday night in Kennett. Police say a woman driving the van suffered an aneurysm, causing the van to crash into Mi Ranchito restaurant.

The woman was taken to a hospital. Her name and condition were not released.

One waiter was inside the restaurant at the time of the accident. He was treated after shattered glass struck his face.