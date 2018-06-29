Angelou Celebrates Black History Month With Keys, Oprah

WASHINGTON - In the midst of talking black history with Grammy-winning singer Alicia Keys, Maya Angelou breaks out singing a hymn.

The acclaimed poet and author wants to show Keys what "lining out" sounds like. That's the call-and-response singing so popular in black churches in the South.

It's a teaching moment - and one of many during Angelou's third annual Black History Month radio program, "Telling Our Stories." The program is airing throughout February on more than 175 public stations nationwide.

Angelou says she's sharing black history with songs, poems, jokes and short stories woven throughout interviews with guests like Keys.

Also appearing on the program with Angelou are media mogul Oprah Winfrey, singer and actress Jennifer Hudson, diplomat Kofi Annan and actress and playwright Regina Taylor.