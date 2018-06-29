Angels Rally Late Against Royals

KANSAS CITY - Pinch hitter Kendrys Morales had two-run homer during an eighth-inning rally Friday night that sent the Los Angeles Angels over the Kansas City Royals 9-7.

Several hours before the game, a man shot and wounded a female parking lot employee between the stadiums that are home to the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals before killing himself, police said.

The pair were both in their 40s and knew each other, but police did not elaborate on their relationship. The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

There was no mention of the shooting over the public address system at Kauffman Stadium.