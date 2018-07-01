Angie Bailey Shares Online Holiday Deals

COLUMBIA — You can download several free songs right now courtesy of People Magazine. These are all holiday songs, so perfect timing! The downloads include a lot of popular artists like Brad Paisley and Scotty McCreery.



Head over here to download your free songs. If you don't have iTunes, you will need to install that first.

You can download the Green Hill Christmas Music Sampler for free right now. This includes 12 songs and looks like a great album.

You can listen to a sample of the album here. I'm not sure how long this will be free, so grab it while you can.



The Big Christmas Box mp3 for $.99 is still available and includes over 13 hours of music!

You can now get a monthly Amazon Prime option. This is really a great deal for those that might just want Prime through the holidays. You get free 2 day shipping and there is no minimum purchase required. The first month is free on a trial basis.

They rolled this out a few days ago to select areas—you will know it is available by clicking above and see what the screen says on the right side.

Normally, Prime is $79 per year but with the monthly program you can purchase it for $7.99 per month. This does work out to more than the yearly fee but a great option for those that are not interested in this year round.

We are going to see more and more deals in the coming weeks and it would be so beneficial to have Prime.

Other benefits include unlimited instant streaming of thousands of movies and TV shows with Prime instant video. Plus you can borrow a Kindle book for free each month from the Kindle Owner's Lending Library.

Head over here to sign up.

Amazon has a handful of Strawberry Shortcake DVDs for $4.99. It can be hard to find the newer DVDs for Strawberry Shortcake and these are great prices.

Angie Bailey suggests Berry Merry Christmas, which would be cute for the holidays.

Shipping is free with Prime or orders that are $25 or more.