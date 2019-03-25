Angler Snags Hand Grenade in South West MO Lake

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - An angler trying his luck at a southwest Missouri reservoir stocked with bass and other desirable fish pulled in something that prompted a military response: a hand grenade.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the fisherman snagged the grenade around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Fellows Lake. It was encased in an old, white tube sock and appeared to have been in the water for some time.

Explosives experts from Fort Leonard Wood and the Springfield Fire Department bomb squad were called.

Army Staff Sgt. Garrett Herbert donned a Kevlar vest to pick up the device, which he described as Mark 2 pineapple grenade from the Vietnam era. Herbert says X-rays showed the pin was still in the grenade.

The grenade was being taken to Fort Leonard Wood for disposal.