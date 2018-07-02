Anheuser-Busch Debuts Beer with Super Bowl Ad

ST. LOUIS - Anheuser-Busch InBev is introducing a new specialty brew with a Super Bowl ad.

The maker of Budweiser, Bud Light and other brews said Tuesday that Budweiser Black Crown is an amber lager. The first ad promoting it will run on Feb. 3 during Super Bowl 47, though the beer will be available in stores nationwide starting Jan. 21.

The beer's recipe resulted from a challenge to Anheuser-Busch InBev's 12 brewmasters, an effort dubbed Project 12. Customers were able to sample the options during a testing phase last year.

Budweiser Black Crown has 6 percent alcohol content. By comparison, Budweiser has 5 percent.

Benj Steinman is editor of Beer Marketer's Insights. He says Anheuser-Busch InBev is trying to compete with the large variety of specialty products now on the market.