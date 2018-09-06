Anheuser-Busch Drops Rose Parade Float

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- It looks like the Budweiser Clydesdales won't be participating in the Rose Parade for the first time in many years.



The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Anheuser-Busch has pulled out of the annual New Year's Day event in Pasadena, Calif., ending a long tradition of a Budweiser float pulled by the Clydesdales. The company says it notified parade organizers in May that it intended to invest in sponsorships and events more likely to reach beer drinkers.



Anheuser-Busch had been involved in the parade for nearly a century, and the Clydesdales have been pulling a float since 1953.