Anheuser-Busch subsidiary expanding in Arnold

By: The Associated Press

ARNOLD (AP) - Anheuser-Busch will spend $150 million to expand the facility for its subsidiary, Metal Container Corp., in the St. Louis suburb of Arnold, creating about 70 new jobs and doubling the brewer's aluminum bottle capacity in the United States.

Plans for the expansion were announced Thursday.

Metal Container Corp. added aluminum bottle production for Bud Light and Budweiser in 2013 with a $130 million expansion in Arnold.

The state provided financial incentives for the expansion, as did the city of Arnold and Jefferson County.

Metal Container Corp. operates seven facilities across the country, where it also makes cans and lids for soft drink companies, including PepsiCo Inc. and Monster Beverage Corp.