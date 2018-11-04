Anheuser-Busch to Distribute Water



ST. LOUIS (AP) - The nation's leading beer-maker is dipping into water. Anheuser-Busch says today it will distribute Icelandic Glacial spring water in the U-S. And as part of the agreement with Icelandic Water Holdings, Anheuser-Busch bought a 20% equity interest in the Iceland-based company. Terms were not disclosed. The deal marks the first time St. Louis-based Anheuser-Busch has ventured into bottled water, an industry with U.S. sales of nearly eleven (b) billion dollars. Anheuser-Busch President and Chief Executive Officer August Busch the Fourth says the company is, quote, "looking for opportunities outside the alcohol beverage category to fuel additional growth."