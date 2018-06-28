Animal Abuser Agrees to Prison Term

Bryant Clark of Hillsdale pleaded guilty yesterday of felony animal abuse. He had previously reached a plea agreement with prosecutors that calls for a four-year prison term, the maximum for the crime. Sentences of one year each for domestic assault and stalking will run concurrently. Formal sentencing is next month. Clark was arrested in January of last year. The veterinarian treating the 10 week-old German Shepherd found that both cheekbones had been fractured, the dog's jaw was severely dislocated and a left frontal bone was fractured, among other injuries.