Animal Activists to Chain Themselves to Capitol Building Stairs

JEFFERSON CITY - Chain Off 2012, a group of animal activists, is coming to the steps of the Missouri State Capitol on Friday. Chain Off is a nationwide campaign to raise awareness and money for chained dogs. Founder Tamira Thayne began the campaign in 2004 as a one-woman stand against chaining dogs, but now the cause has grown to more than 100 people in multiple countries.

Over the past two weeks, Thayne has been traveling the northeast region of the Unites States, chaining herself to state capitol buildings. Thayne plans to chain herself to 10 capitol buildings total and is inviting others across the nation to attach themselves to their own state capitols.

Three people are registered on the campaign's website to chain themselves to Missouri's state capitol steps on Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thayne and other Chain Off members are hoping that the campaign will lead to more rights and protections for dogs.

For more information about the Chain Off campaign, visit: http://www.dogsdeservebetter.org/ChainOff2012/chainoff2012alllocations.html