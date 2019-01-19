Animal control is ready for stray pets in the severe winter weather

COLUMBIA - Animal control is urging pet owners to keep their pets inside or in a safe shelter during the cold weather.

Jason Wilcox, spokesperson for Animal Control in Columbia, said to call their staff to have someone dispatched to the pet.

"So, the reason that is is they're able to talk to you over the phone and get some information from you about where you are, whether you're in the city or county limits," Wilcox said. "Just get some information about the animal whether it's wounded or does it look wild, is it a pet."

Once an animal control person is at the scene then they can see if the animal is micro-chipped and is able to be returned to it's owner immediately.

"If our staff is able to actually gain possession of that pet then they have that ability to return it to the owner right there, without having to take it to a shelter." Wilcox said.

Animal Control said it's best to bring your pets inside when the temperatures are cold.

Wilcox also said if bringing that pet inside is not possible, it must have a shelter that is at least three-sided, a roof, and floor that has some type of insulation. They must also have access to food and fresh water.

Animal Control and the Central Missouri Humane Society want to remind people that having their pet micro-chipped is the easiest way for it to be reunited with its owner.

If a pet does get lost in the winter weather, the Humane Society has a page on its website that will feature pets that have been lost.