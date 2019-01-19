Animal control is ready for stray pets in the severe winter weather

21 hours 39 minutes 46 seconds ago Friday, January 18 2019 Jan 18, 2019 Friday, January 18, 2019 5:02:00 PM CST January 18, 2019 in News
By: Caitlin McCarthy, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - Animal control is urging pet owners to keep their pets inside or in a safe shelter during the cold weather.

Jason Wilcox, spokesperson for Animal Control in Columbia, said to call their staff to have someone dispatched to the pet. 

"So, the reason that is is they're able to talk to you over the phone and get some information from you about where you are, whether you're in the city or county limits," Wilcox said. "Just get some information about the animal whether it's wounded or does it look wild, is it a pet."

Once an animal control person is at the scene then they can see if the animal is micro-chipped and is able to be returned to it's owner immediately. 

"If our staff is able to actually gain possession of that pet then they have that ability to return it to the owner right there, without having to take it to a shelter." Wilcox said. 

Animal Control said it's best to bring your pets inside when the temperatures are cold. 

Wilcox also said if bringing that pet inside is not possible, it must have a shelter that is at least three-sided, a roof, and floor that has some type of insulation. They must also have access to food and fresh water. 

Animal Control and the Central Missouri Humane Society want to remind people that having their pet micro-chipped is the easiest way for it to be reunited with its owner. 

If a pet does get lost in the winter weather, the Humane Society has a page on its website that will feature pets that have been lost. 

More News

Grid
List

Trump expected to make new shutdown offer to Democrats
Trump expected to make new shutdown offer to Democrats
WASHINGTON (AP) — Seeking a shutdown solution, President Donald Trump was expected to announce Saturday that in exchange for money... More >>
7 minutes ago Saturday, January 19 2019 Jan 19, 2019 Saturday, January 19, 2019 2:34:46 PM CST January 19, 2019 in News

Trump salutes remains of 4 Americans killed in Syria attack
Trump salutes remains of 4 Americans killed in Syria attack
DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. (AP) — A solemn procession. A long salute. A chaplain's prayer. President Donald Trump... More >>
29 minutes ago Saturday, January 19 2019 Jan 19, 2019 Saturday, January 19, 2019 2:12:13 PM CST January 19, 2019 in News

Affirmative action proposed for medical marijuana licensing
Affirmative action proposed for medical marijuana licensing
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Now that Missouri is entering the medical marijuana industry, two Democratic lawmakers from Kansas City want... More >>
3 hours ago Saturday, January 19 2019 Jan 19, 2019 Saturday, January 19, 2019 11:33:37 AM CST January 19, 2019 in News

Woman pleads guilty to fraud at Missouri ammunition plant
Woman pleads guilty to fraud at Missouri ammunition plant
INDEPENDENCE (AP) — A 36-year-old woman who worked for a subcontractor at the Lake City Ammunition Plant in Independence admitted... More >>
4 hours ago Saturday, January 19 2019 Jan 19, 2019 Saturday, January 19, 2019 10:09:12 AM CST January 19, 2019 in News

One killed in Camden County ATV crash
One killed in Camden County ATV crash
SUNRISE BEACH - One man is dead after an ATV crash early Saturday morning. According to an online crash... More >>
6 hours ago Saturday, January 19 2019 Jan 19, 2019 Saturday, January 19, 2019 8:29:00 AM CST January 19, 2019 in News

Missouri man killed in Syria bombings
Missouri man killed in Syria bombings
ST. LOUIS - A Missouri man was one of the four Americans killed by a suicide bomber in Syria on... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, January 18 2019 Jan 18, 2019 Friday, January 18, 2019 7:49:00 PM CST January 18, 2019 in News

Animal control is ready for stray pets in the severe winter weather
Animal control is ready for stray pets in the severe winter weather
COLUMBIA - Animal control is urging pet owners to keep their pets inside or in a safe shelter during the... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, January 18 2019 Jan 18, 2019 Friday, January 18, 2019 5:02:00 PM CST January 18, 2019 in News

Salvation Army provides services for federal employees
Salvation Army provides services for federal employees
COLUMBIA - The Salvation Army is providing food assistance for furloughed federal workers through their food pantry. Food assistance is... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, January 18 2019 Jan 18, 2019 Friday, January 18, 2019 3:27:00 PM CST January 18, 2019 in News

Columbia man facing new sexual misconduct charge
Columbia man facing new sexual misconduct charge
COLUMBIA - A man already facing charges of sexual misconduct for an incident in May 2018 now faces an additional... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 18 2019 Jan 18, 2019 Friday, January 18, 2019 1:56:00 PM CST January 18, 2019 in News

Parson supports new Department of Corrections plan
Parson supports new Department of Corrections plan
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Corrections and Governor Parson announced Friday a new plan to address staffing shortages... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 18 2019 Jan 18, 2019 Friday, January 18, 2019 1:50:00 PM CST January 18, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Columbia Fire Department confirms fatality in overnight fire
UPDATE: Columbia Fire Department confirms fatality in overnight fire
COLUMBIA - An individual has been pronounced dead after a house fire Thursday night at 1203 Lakeview Avenue. Firefighters... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 18 2019 Jan 18, 2019 Friday, January 18, 2019 1:46:00 PM CST January 18, 2019 in News

Congressman apologizes for yelling, 'Go back to Puerto Rico'
Congressman apologizes for yelling, 'Go back to Puerto Rico'
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri congressman has apologized for yelling "go back to Puerto Rico" at Democrats on the... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 18 2019 Jan 18, 2019 Friday, January 18, 2019 12:08:00 PM CST January 18, 2019 in News

Arrest made after threat against North Callaway students
Arrest made after threat against North Callaway students
KINGDOM CITY - Callaway County deputies arrested a juvenile in connection to a threat made against students at North Callaway... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 18 2019 Jan 18, 2019 Friday, January 18, 2019 10:30:00 AM CST January 18, 2019 in News

Police chief resigns, officer terminated amid theft inquiry
Police chief resigns, officer terminated amid theft inquiry
HILLSBORO (AP) — An eastern Missouri police chief has resigned and an officer has been terminated amid an investigation into... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 18 2019 Jan 18, 2019 Friday, January 18, 2019 9:45:00 AM CST January 18, 2019 in News

Girl sues ex-coach, whose dad was Missouri superintendent
Girl sues ex-coach, whose dad was Missouri superintendent
HARRISONVILLE (AP) — A lawsuit alleges that a former Missouri high school coach had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 18 2019 Jan 18, 2019 Friday, January 18, 2019 9:35:00 AM CST January 18, 2019 in News

Deputies: stolen items, drugs found in Tipton home
Deputies: stolen items, drugs found in Tipton home
MONITEAU COUNTY - Deputies arrested a Tipton man Thursday in connection with a pair of burglaries from around the county.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 18 2019 Jan 18, 2019 Friday, January 18, 2019 8:56:00 AM CST January 18, 2019 in News

MoDOT crews prepare for slick and icy roads this weekend
MoDOT crews prepare for slick and icy roads this weekend
COLUMBIA – Across Mid-Missouri, MoDOT crews are making final preparations to ensure they are ready to take on this weekend’s... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 18 2019 Jan 18, 2019 Friday, January 18, 2019 7:24:00 AM CST January 18, 2019 in News

Public Works prepares for an icy weekend
Public Works prepares for an icy weekend
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Works department is preparing for the winter storm that is set to hit this weekend.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, January 17 2019 Jan 17, 2019 Thursday, January 17, 2019 10:01:00 PM CST January 17, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 24°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
3pm 23°
4pm 21°
5pm 21°
6pm 20°