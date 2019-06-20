Animal farm hosts fundraiser for upcoming upgrade

2 years 4 months 6 days ago Sunday, February 12 2017 Feb 12, 2017 Sunday, February 12, 2017 11:12:00 AM CST February 12, 2017 in News
By: Karla Valcourt, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

LINN - Where Pigs Fly Farm is not your typical farm. The farm has 400 animals varying from pigs, to peacocks, to llamas. 

"When I first arrived here, it was rather overwhelming because you don't usually see all these farm animals commingling and just everywhere," farm vet Diana Krenning said. 

Throughout the months of February and March, farm owner Cindy Brenneke will host a fundraiser to raise funds to upgrade the farm.

The farm will host a yard sale with items such as furniture and knick-knacks. Brenneke invites the community to pay to pet the many animals on the farm. All proceeds will go toward the project. 

Part of the upgrade will involve a vet clinic. Brenneke said with the 400 animals on the farm, it's like the 'vet pretty much lives here.'

"We rescue a lot of animals and then we adopt them back out and so we're always having to take our animals somewhere else to get them spayed and neutered," Brenneke said. "We thought, 'why not have our own spay and neutering clinic on site here?'"

The non-profit organization will also provide low-cost vaccinations, neutering and wellness programs for the community. 

"In order to help support this animal shelter with good care, with vaccinations, deworming, heart worm prevention, flea and tick control, it would benefit the community to have an area where we can have affordable, preventative veterinarian care," Krenning said.

She also said there is a need for an adoption clinic in the community.

"We have a lot of rural county roads that people dump dogs and cat," she said. "There's stray cats everywhere and there's no place for them to go," Krenning said. 

According to Krenning, the closest animal rescue centers are in Columbia, about an hour away from Linn. 

Brenneke said the projects will cost about $250,000 without the help of donors. 

Krenning said, "there's a lot of money involved. This fundraiser is not going to do it. We're going to have to keep doing fundraisers and hopefully we can get some community support to keep it going."

Remodeling on the adoption center is already underway. Brenneke hopes to begin construction on the vet clinic in the springtime.

She said she is looking for building materials and volunteers to help with construction. 

 

 

 

 

More News

Grid
List

Fire damages condos in north Columbia
Fire damages condos in north Columbia
COLUMBIA - Spencer's Crest Condominiums caught on fire Thursday afternoon, and Columbia Fire Department was still investigating the cause several... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 20 2019 Jun 20, 2019 Thursday, June 20, 2019 5:25:00 PM CDT June 20, 2019 in News

More people indicted in deadly duck boat sinking
More people indicted in deadly duck boat sinking
SPRINGFIELD - Two more people have been indicted for the duck boat accident that killed 17 people in Branson last... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 20 2019 Jun 20, 2019 Thursday, June 20, 2019 5:11:00 PM CDT June 20, 2019 in News

Deputies arrest two people, one of them naked, in drug bust
Deputies arrest two people, one of them naked, in drug bust
JAMESTOWN - Moniteau County deputies say they came across a bizarre drug scene Wednesday and ended up arresting two people,... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 20 2019 Jun 20, 2019 Thursday, June 20, 2019 3:31:00 PM CDT June 20, 2019 in News

State revokes Piercy's license again in Ellingson drowning
State revokes Piercy's license again in Ellingson drowning
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Public Safety has for the second time revoked the peace officer license of former... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 20 2019 Jun 20, 2019 Thursday, June 20, 2019 3:27:00 PM CDT June 20, 2019 in News

Retired school administrator charged with sexual misconduct
Retired school administrator charged with sexual misconduct
LEBANON, Mo. (AP) — Court documents say a retired Missouri school administrator twice exposed himself to a 9-year-old at a... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 20 2019 Jun 20, 2019 Thursday, June 20, 2019 2:45:05 PM CDT June 20, 2019 in News

UPDATE: One man charged in Jefferson City manhunt
UPDATE: One man charged in Jefferson City manhunt
JEFFERSON CITY - Charges have been filed against one man involved a car chase involving guns and drugs near Boonville... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 20 2019 Jun 20, 2019 Thursday, June 20, 2019 2:34:00 PM CDT June 20, 2019 in News

Couple charged after 5-year-old weighs only 28 pounds
Couple charged after 5-year-old weighs only 28 pounds
SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — Johnson County authorities say a couple is charged with child abuse and endangerment after they brought... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 20 2019 Jun 20, 2019 Thursday, June 20, 2019 1:45:24 PM CDT June 20, 2019 in News

St. Louis Planned Parenthood defies state over pelvic exam
St. Louis Planned Parenthood defies state over pelvic exam
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri's only abortion clinic, already facing the threat of losing its license, says it will defy... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 20 2019 Jun 20, 2019 Thursday, June 20, 2019 11:57:00 AM CDT June 20, 2019 in News

Special Olympics Missouri calculating damages from tornado
Special Olympics Missouri calculating damages from tornado
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The leader of Special Olympics Missouri says engineers have determined that the organization's main campus was... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 20 2019 Jun 20, 2019 Thursday, June 20, 2019 8:15:00 AM CDT June 20, 2019 in News

MU workers demand 'livable wage'
MU workers demand 'livable wage'
COLUMBIA - Some University of Missouri workers and the union representing them are holding a demonstration Thursday to demand higher... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 20 2019 Jun 20, 2019 Thursday, June 20, 2019 3:23:00 AM CDT June 20, 2019 in News

Camp teaches kids with disabilities a new skill
Camp teaches kids with disabilities a new skill
FULTON – A unique camp is being held this week in Fulton for kids with disabilities. The iCan Bike... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, June 19 2019 Jun 19, 2019 Wednesday, June 19, 2019 10:42:00 PM CDT June 19, 2019 in News

Main runway no longer flooded at Jefferson City Memorial Airport
Main runway no longer flooded at Jefferson City Memorial Airport
JEFFERSON CITY - The main runway at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport is ready for planes again, according to Public... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, June 19 2019 Jun 19, 2019 Wednesday, June 19, 2019 6:01:00 PM CDT June 19, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Car removed from aquatic center pool
UPDATE: Car removed from aquatic center pool
LAURIE - Cleanup is underway at the Westlake Aquatic Center after a 93-year-old woman crashed through the building and into... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, June 19 2019 Jun 19, 2019 Wednesday, June 19, 2019 5:05:00 PM CDT June 19, 2019 in News

Community bike ride planned to honor late Mayor Darwin Hindman
Community bike ride planned to honor late Mayor Darwin Hindman
COLUMBIA - PedNet Coalition will host a community bike ride memorial service in honor of the late Darwin Hindman on... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, June 19 2019 Jun 19, 2019 Wednesday, June 19, 2019 4:44:00 PM CDT June 19, 2019 in News

First woman to be secretary of state will present at Westminster College
First woman to be secretary of state will present at Westminster College
FULTON - Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright will lecture at Weminster College in the fall. Her presentation will... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, June 19 2019 Jun 19, 2019 Wednesday, June 19, 2019 3:11:00 PM CDT June 19, 2019 in News

Cooper's Landing hopes to partially reopen by July 4th
Cooper's Landing hopes to partially reopen by July 4th
COLUMBIA - Cooper's Landing is projected to partially reopen in time to celebrate July 4th. Flood clean up efforts are... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, June 19 2019 Jun 19, 2019 Wednesday, June 19, 2019 1:28:00 PM CDT June 19, 2019 in News

Man charged in threat against LGBTQ community at St. Louis Pride
Man charged in threat against LGBTQ community at St. Louis Pride
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A suburban St. Louis man is accused of threatening to shoot and kill "every gay person"... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, June 19 2019 Jun 19, 2019 Wednesday, June 19, 2019 10:45:00 AM CDT June 19, 2019 in News

Missouri sheriff fires deputy who is running against him
Missouri sheriff fires deputy who is running against him
BENTON, Mo. (AP) — A southeast Missouri sheriff has fired a deputy who is running against him for sheriff next... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, June 19 2019 Jun 19, 2019 Wednesday, June 19, 2019 10:36:14 AM CDT June 19, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 80°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
7pm 80°
8pm 78°
9pm 75°
10pm 74°