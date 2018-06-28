Animal Group Donation Arises in Mo. Senate Race

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A donation to a group that describes itself as dedicated to protecting farm animals has become an issue in Missouri's U.S. Senate race.

Former state Treasurer Sarah Steelman and St. Louis businessman John Brunner are among the candidates for the Republican nomination for Senate.

On Wednesday, a Steelman supporter linked Brunner to a $10,000 donation to the California-based Humane Farming Association. The supporter, state House member Jason Smith, says the group is more radical than other animal welfare organizations.

But Brunner says the donation was made in 2007 by one of his children. Brunner says he's proud of his children but sometimes disagrees with their decisions.

He repeated his support for farmers and his opposition to what he called "extreme" animal welfare groups.