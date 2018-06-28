Animal Health Corridor celebrates 10 year anniversary

COLUMBIA - Seventeen animal health companies are set to pitch their business plans to a series of potential investors in Kansas City, Tuesday.

Around 1,000 people are expected to attend a showcase for the tenth anniversary of the animal health corridor.

The Interim CEO of Prommune Inc., Sam Al-Murrani, called the corridor "the Silicon Valley of the animal health research and development", spanning 300 miles from one college town to another.

The corridor stretches from Manhattan, Kansas, to Columbia.

Companies located along the 300 mile corridor provide 75 percent of the worldwide sale of animal health products and diagnostics.

The corridor generates $19 billion out of the $25 billion in total worldwide sales.

Ashlie Hand, the vice president of communication for the KC Area Development Council, said part of the success has to do with location.

Companies based in the corridor are constantly recruiting veterinarian students from Kansas State University as well as MU.