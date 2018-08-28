Animal-rights group uses billboards to target MU Health

19 hours 57 minutes 1 second ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 Monday, August 27, 2018 1:04:00 PM CDT August 27, 2018 in News
By: Nnamdi Egwuonwu, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - A national medicine-ethics group is increasing pressure on MU Health Care, urging officials to end the school's use of live animals in its medical programs.

"We obtained public records that documented the use of pigs to train emergency medicine residents," said John Pippin, the director of academic affairs for the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine.

The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine posted three billboards along Interstate 70, in addition to one mobile billboard circuiting through MU's Campus, each aimed at the university for its use of live animals like pigs.

One sign reads, "What does MU have that 95% of emergency medicine residencies don't? Live animal labs."

Another reads, "Univ. of Missouri, stop using live animals to teach human medicine."

MU Health Care confirmed in a statement live animals are used to "train emergency medicine resident physicians on life-saving measures that are not adequately replicated through simulation." 

Simulation -- or the use of artificial human models -- is used at many institutions with emergency medicine residency programs.

In a study performed by the Physicians Committee, researchers found that of 242 accredited emergency medicine residencies, 229 have abandoned the use of live animals. That puts MU among the 5 percent of schools that still make use of live animals.

MU utilizes simulations at its renowned Russell D. and Mary B. Shelden Simulation Center. However, live animals are still used when instructors deem it necessary.

The Physicians Committee previously held a protest when MU approved continued using live animals despite community dissent.

"We've been working in the ensuing 15 months to urge the University of Missouri to catch up with everyone else and replace the use of animals with simulation." Pippin said. "They have the Shelden Simulation Center on campus, so they could do this tomorrow."

MU Health asserts live animal usage is required for research as well as practice, but Pippin has doubts.

"How in the world could 95 percent of emergency medicine residency programs be training these same procedures without using animals if it's essential to use animals?" Pippin said. "It simply doesn't hold water."

While Pippin said there's no plans for another protest in the immediate future, he does hope past efforts alongside renewed public interest encourage the university to rethink their decision to use the pigs.

More News

Grid
List

Man charged in bank heist that evacuated grocery store
Man charged in bank heist that evacuated grocery store
COLUMBIA (AP) — A man has been charged with threatening to have explosives with him while robbing a Columbia bank... More >>
15 minutes ago Tuesday, August 28 2018 Aug 28, 2018 Tuesday, August 28, 2018 8:45:52 AM CDT August 28, 2018 in News

Charges filed against suspect in Hy-Vee bomb scare
Charges filed against suspect in Hy-Vee bomb scare
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged a man with robbery and making a terrorist threat after Friday's bomb scare at the Hy-Vee... More >>
29 minutes ago Tuesday, August 28 2018 Aug 28, 2018 Tuesday, August 28, 2018 8:31:39 AM CDT August 28, 2018 in News

Kansas City man gets 12-year prison sentence in I-70 shooting
Kansas City man gets 12-year prison sentence in I-70 shooting
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for an Interstate 70... More >>
59 minutes ago Tuesday, August 28 2018 Aug 28, 2018 Tuesday, August 28, 2018 8:02:00 AM CDT August 28, 2018 in News

City staff to meet with Mayor's task force on Climate Action Plan
City staff to meet with Mayor's task force on Climate Action Plan
COLUMBIA - City staff and members of the Mayor’s Task Force on Climate Action and Adaptation will meet for the... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, August 28 2018 Aug 28, 2018 Tuesday, August 28, 2018 7:56:00 AM CDT August 28, 2018 in News

Excessive speed blamed for deadly boat crash in Missouri
Excessive speed blamed for deadly boat crash in Missouri
CAMDEN (AP) — Authorities are blaming excessive speed for a boat crash that killed three people from Kansas at Missouri's... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, August 28 2018 Aug 28, 2018 Tuesday, August 28, 2018 7:51:39 AM CDT August 28, 2018 in News

Friends of Jefferson City shooting victim react
Friends of Jefferson City shooting victim react
JEFFERSON CITY - Friends of a Jefferson City shooting victim mourned 22-year-old Charon Session Monday. Session was supposed to... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 Monday, August 27, 2018 11:09:00 PM CDT August 27, 2018 in News

Under pressure, Trump tersely recognizes McCain, lowers flag
Under pressure, Trump tersely recognizes McCain, lowers flag
WASHINGTON (AP) — Glowering in public and near-silent for two days, President Donald Trump relented under pressure Monday by tersely... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 Monday, August 27, 2018 9:56:00 PM CDT August 27, 2018 in News

The Latest: Shooting suspect had history of mental illness
The Latest: Shooting suspect had history of mental illness
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on a deadly mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida (all... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 Monday, August 27, 2018 9:26:00 PM CDT August 27, 2018 in News

Hallsville mayor refuses to announce candidate for police chief
Hallsville mayor refuses to announce candidate for police chief
HALLSVILLE - The Hallsville City Council interviewed two candidates for the position of Chief of Police, but the mayor, Logan... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 Monday, August 27, 2018 9:00:00 PM CDT August 27, 2018 in News

GOP senator praises McCain but says he's 'partially to blame' for White House flag controversy
GOP senator praises McCain but says he's 'partially to blame' for White House flag controversy
(CNN) -- Republican Sen. James Inhofe told reporters Monday that Sen. John McCain was "partially to blame" for the controversy... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 Monday, August 27, 2018 7:38:00 PM CDT August 27, 2018 in News

Police searching for suspect in Columbia hit-and-run
Police searching for suspect in Columbia hit-and-run
COLUMBIA - Police responded to a hit-and-run Monday afternoon at the intersection of West Boulevard and Again Street. Columbia... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 Monday, August 27, 2018 6:46:00 PM CDT August 27, 2018 in News

Columbia priest responds to investigations within Catholic Church
Columbia priest responds to investigations within Catholic Church
COLUMBIA - Father Richard Litzau, pastor at St. Thomas More Newman Center in Columbia, said he agrees with responses from... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 Monday, August 27, 2018 6:13:00 PM CDT August 27, 2018 in News

Gov. Parson considering special legislative session
Gov. Parson considering special legislative session
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson says he is considering calling the Legislature into a special session next month.... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 Monday, August 27, 2018 6:01:00 PM CDT August 27, 2018 in News

Man pleads guilty after officers confiscate 50 weapons
Man pleads guilty after officers confiscate 50 weapons
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a 33-year-old convicted felon who tried to sell firearms to a pawn shop... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 Monday, August 27, 2018 5:59:04 PM CDT August 27, 2018 in News

Bird scooters have flown into Columbia
Bird scooters have flown into Columbia
COLUMBIA - Bird scooters have made its way to Columbia. Bird scooters were put all over downtown and into... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 Monday, August 27, 2018 5:54:00 PM CDT August 27, 2018 in News

Missouri man sues State Patrol for alleged sexual assault
Missouri man sues State Patrol for alleged sexual assault
JOPLIN (AP) — A Joplin man alleges a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper sexually assaulted him during a 2014 strip... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 Monday, August 27, 2018 5:51:12 PM CDT August 27, 2018 in News

Lincoln University student killed in Jefferson City shooting
Lincoln University student killed in Jefferson City shooting
JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University said the victim of a shooting on Tanya Lynn Drive Monday morning was enrolled as... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 Monday, August 27, 2018 5:22:00 PM CDT August 27, 2018 in News

CDC shows illnesses from tick bites on the rise
CDC shows illnesses from tick bites on the rise
COLUMBIA – The warm summer months are great for exploring the outdoors, but research shows you might want to be... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 Monday, August 27, 2018 5:20:00 PM CDT August 27, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 80°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
9am 83°
10am 86°
11am 89°
12pm 91°