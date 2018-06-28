Animal Shelter Gets Money to Help Rescue Large Dogs

COLUMBIA - Second Chance animal rescue will soon be offering a new training program for large dogs, including pit-bull types. The training will be offered to dogs at Second Chance's adoption program, dogs at other shelters and owned dogs that are at risk of being abandoned to the adoption program.

Second Chance received a $8,320 grant from The Humane Society of the United States. Through the Lowell Fund, the object of the grant is to make dogs adoptable and increase Second Chance's ability to save more lives.

The purpose of the Lowell Fund is to help large senior dogs and pit bull types that have been neglected, exploited, injured or abandoned and has been helping rescue groups since 2013.