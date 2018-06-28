Ann Coulter Draws Listeners to the Missouri Theatre

COLUMBIA - Conservative Ann Coulter visited Columbia Wednesday. She spoke and answered questions about many topics, ranging from immigration to illegal drug-use. The event took place at the Missouri Theatre in downtown Columbia, where she also held a book-signing afterwards.

Coulter is a legal respondant for Human Events and a columnist for Universal Press Syndicate. She has written seven New York Times bestsellers and was named one of the top 100 Public Intellectuals by judge Richard Posner in 2001. She is known for her strong conservative views and outspokeness.

The MU College Republicans organization fundraised to bring Coulter. The organization's president, Craig Arzen, said he was happy with the turn-out, and is glad to see people that are politically active.

"Coming out, attending, and seeing what she has to say whether you agree with it or not is the important part. I think apathy is the biggest problem that we face in politics as a generation, as a people," Arzen said.

But, not everyone who showed up was there to listen to Coulter. Several protestors outside of the theatre said they don't agree with the way Coulter approaches her topics.

Lana Minor said, "Even though some of us may not be liberal - we may identify with more than just a two party system - we still don't agree with the extremist comments that Coulter perpetuates through her books and public speaking."

Members of the MU College Republicans said that you have to "take it with a grain of salt."

Columbia was Coulter's second of three stops in Missouri. She spoke at Missouri State University in Springfield on Tuesday evening, and will stop in Kirksville to speak at Truman State University on Thursday.