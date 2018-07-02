Ann Hazelwood hosts Book Signing at Columbia Public Library

At the Columbia Public Library author Ann Hazelwood hosted a book signing to talk about Travel Finds and Secrets of Missouri.

She signed copies of her books and offered new ideas for summer vacations around Missouri.

She mentioned an annual Sunflower Festival that takes place in Clarksville, MO as well as a Ham and Turkey Festival in California MO.

Dozens of people came out to support her and listen to her talk about her various published books such as 100 Best Kept Secrets of Missouri, 100 Unique Eats and Eateries in Missouri and Festive Finds in Missouri. At the end of the event she signed her books and talked to her guests.