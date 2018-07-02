Annoying Allergies Attack

The Bledsoe family went to the doctor Monday to prepare for fall allergy season.

"I didn't know I had allergies," said Ann Bledsoe, "I thought I just had headaches and could predict the storm or something."

There's already a concentration of mold and ragweed flowers are in full bloom.

"It's definitely the busiest times for allergies," explained Dr. Hana Soloman.

"It feels like your whole head is exploding and like someone is punching you in your cheeks," Bledsoe added.

Allergies affect two out of every five children and one out of every five adults in the U.S.

Here are some anti-allergy tips: stay indoors from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.; clear your nose frequently; use a home air filter and vacuum often; check with your doctor to see what foods you are allergic to, and what other things cause your allergic reactions.

You can use antihistamines, nasal sprays and decongestants, although Dr. Soloman warns against relying on them.

"Understanding your own body by evaluating it with allergy testing makes so much more sense rather than just drugging the symptom," she said.

And you can always hope the first freeze arrives early this fall.