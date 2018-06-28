Annual Black & Gold Game gives first look at 2017 Missouri football

1 year 2 months 1 week ago Saturday, April 15 2017 Apr 15, 2017 Saturday, April 15, 2017 9:44:00 PM CDT April 15, 2017 in Sports
By: Edward Redler, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - The 2017 spring camp came to an end Saturday as the Gold unit on offense beat the Black unit on defense, 24-0, in the annual Black & Gold Game.

All of the scoring came in the first half.

Some statistics and notes from the game:

Offense

  • Junior WR Emanuel Hall caught two touchdown receptions, one each from sophomore QB Jack Lowary and freshman QB Micah Wilson, and finished with a game-high 87 yards on three catches.
  • Mizzou hasn't named the backup for sophomore QB Drew Lock, but Lowary made an early case by throwing for 113 yards, two touchdowns and a rating of 191.7, all team highs. On a second possession third-and-seven, Lowary avoided a blitz to throw a 42-yard TD to Hall.
  • Running backs Ish Witter and Damarea Crockett were held out for precautionary reasons. 
  • Freshman early-enrollee Isaiah Miller got the most work among the running backs, leading the Gold with 14 carries and 57 yards.
  • Walk-on freshman RB Dawson Downing also stood out in the backfield. He converted a 31-yard carry and a touchdown on the opening drive. He finished with 47 yards on nine carries.

 

Defense

  • Kansas State transfer Kaleb Prewitt made an immediate impact. The redshirt-sophomore led the Tigers with six tackles, all solos, as well as one for loss and a pass break-up.
  • With projected starter at DE, Marcell Frazier, out with a broken right arm, there were plenty of opportunities for players to impress coaches on the outside of the defensive line. Sophomore Nate Howard stood out with two sacks. Redshirt freshman Tre Williams also had a sack.
  • Sophomore safety Ronnell Perkins made five tackles and tacked on a interception and a sack. 

 

Special Teams

  • Kicker Tucker McCann, the former fifth-rated kicking recruit of the 2016 class by ESPN and Rivals, converted all of his PAT's and added a 47-yard FG. McCann was 6-12 in 2016 with four missed PAT's.
  • Sophomore punter Corey Fatony averaged 51 yards on four punts, dropping two inside the opposing 20-yard-line.

No Tigers that played suffered any significant injuries in front of the crowd of 16,457.

 

 

 

