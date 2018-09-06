Annual Chancellor's Concert Set for Monday Night

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri School of Music's top musical performers head to Missouri Theater Monday night for the annual Chancellor's Concert.

The performance begins at 7 p.m. and includes singers, a concert jazz band, a wind ensemble, Show-Me Opera and the University Philharmonic Orchestra.

David Witter will also play his award-winning work for the first time.

Admission is $5 or free with a University of Missouri ID.