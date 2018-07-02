Annual Hermann Wurstfest brings people from around the state

HERMANN - Local producers got the chance to showcase their products at the 39th annual Hermann, Missouri Wurstfest. Producers from around the state brought products like bratwursts, summer sausage and more to be judged.

Members of the public also brought their own meat products to be judged in the amateur competition.

Steve Mueller has been a Wurstfest judge for about fifteen years. He said even though the competition is fun, it's also important to those who compete.

"It's a pretty important event and it's very serious, particularly for the commercial vendors. I mean after all, this is their livelihood. For them, it's extremely important to have an award and a winning sausage," Mueller said.

Katie Geisert is a producer from Geisert Farms in Washington, Missouri. She said the Wurstfest is a great way to advertise products to different people from around the state.

"It's kind of exciting to see them come back and specifically ask for us. 'Oh, we fill up for the year. We come here to find you just to get it, and we're going back to Springfield or to Cape'," Geisert said.

This year, first time competitor G&W Meat and Bavarian Style Sausage Company, Inc. won best overall in the competition.

The festival is one of the largest weekend events in the city of Hermann. The Hermann Area Chamber of Commerce said this year's event brought in between 1500 and 2000 people.

The firehouse in Hermann also had a large crowd of people visit the station for its annual breakfast.

Kevin Speckhals, Fire Chief at the Hermann Fire Department, said the breakfast is a popular event that is also one of the department's major fundraisers.

"We've been doing it for 25 years now," Speckhals said. "We get a lot of out of town tourists coming in for breakfast, and they come back every year so we're here every year."

The department cooked over 260 pounds of sausage for the breakfast.

There were several events during the weekend, including a wurst competition, a wiener dog derby and German music and dancing.