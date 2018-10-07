Annual pumpkin fun run helps raise money for local schools

COLUMBIA - The annual pumpkin fun run kicked off Saturday to raise money for students and encourage fitness in families.

The top three Boone County schools with the highest percentage of students at the event will win $500 for their school. The fun run is for students in kindergarten through fifth grade and in Boone County.

The run was 1.4 miles around Philips Lake Park and despite the rain, it had a big turnout of families and children.

Show-Me State Games and University of Missouri's Children's Hospital have been putting on the event for the past six years.

Emily Lorenz, marketing coordinator for Show-Me State Games, said the organization wants to promote how to lead healthy lives for students and make it easy for their families to be a part of it.

"This is a really great event that promotes participation, health and families coming out and doing something together," she said.

Show-Me State Games said the money can go toward new sports equipment, books or anything else a student might need at school.

Eric Gilbert has had all four of his children attend Ridgeway Elementary School in Columbia. He said it's important to raise any extra money for their school.

"I've been telling my kids for a while we got to get healthy, we got to get stronger because I have a bad back, so now I'm going to the gym all the time," he said.

Gilbert also said he liked the event because it encourages his family to exercise together and lead healthy lives.